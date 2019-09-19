Universal Dates Bob Odenkirk Action Thriller ‘Nobody’ For Next Summer

Universal had already reserved Aug. 14, 2020 on the calendar, and today they announced that the title opening on that date will be the Bob Odenkirk feature Nobody, which is described as John Wick meets Falling Down.

Universal

Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, the guy you don’t notice. A suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor. A nobody. When two thieves break into his home one night, the incident ignites Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage, propelling him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Pic is directed by Hardcore Henry filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise.

Nobody is Produced by Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2) and David Leitch (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and John Wick co-director) for their company 87North. Two-time Emmy winner Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Hulu’s PEN15) are producing for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water and Wind River) for his Eighty Two Films.

Nobody goes up against the Disney Angelina Jolie-Sam Rockwell movie The One and Only Ivan, Sony’s Escape Room 2 and United Artists Releasing’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect on Aug. 14.