Blumhouse Signs Gigi Saul Guerrero To First Look Film & TV Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Saul Guerrero has inked a first look film and television deal with Blumhouse, under which she’ll write and direct scripted television programming and feature films for the studio.

Guerrero is currently directing an episode of Blumhouse Television’s The Purge for USA. She recently made her feature-length directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Into the Dark’s Culture Shock, an installment of the feature length episodes Blumhouse Television produces for Hulu. The film is Certified Fresh with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film made the festival circuit with its premiere at the ATX Television Festival, Cinepocalypse, Fantasia Film Festival, and was the 2019 feature film selection for Etheria Film Night. It will have its South American premiere in early November at the Morbido Film Fest in Guerrero’s hometown of Mexico City.

“Gigi’s collaborations with our television division have been so rewarding, that we were eager to make Blumhouse a home for her compelling and edgy storytelling in film, as well as TV,” said Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse.

“Gigi is a uniquely talented and dynamic filmmaker with a distinct voice, especially with genre material,” added Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman, co-presidents of Blumhouse Television.

“I still remember vividly, while studying in film school, being greatly inspired by Blumhouse and the provocative and unique stories they would create in the world of horror. They allow diverse and eager filmmakers like myself to live imagination to its fullest, and provide an environment where I can bring my authenticity and life experiences to screen. Blumhouse has not only given me the opportunity to make my first feature, but the chance to discover what I’m capable of as a filmmaker. I am excited for what the future holds in this new and strong partnership. I’m incredibly thankful. Gracias!” said Guerrero

Writer, director, producer, actress Guerrero is the co-founder of Luchagore Productions. Her directing credits include such viral titles as A Luchagore Christmas, Evil Dead in 60 seconds, and the short film El Gigante, available on SHUDDER which was the recipient of over 40+ Awards world wide. In 2014, Guerrero participated in the Mexican horror anthology Mexico Bárbaro with its Day of the Dead segment while still in film school. As an actress she has had roles in the Netflix animated series, Super Monsters, Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Nina´s World, Sirens, Fun House, Inconceivable, and more. She is the recipient of the 2016 Vancouver Women in Film and Television “Artistic Innovation Award” and her series with Warner Brothers/Stage 13, La Quinceañera, won the Audience Award at the 2017 Morbido Film Festival. Guerrero is repped by Verve, Valor Entertainment, and MiloknayWeiner LLP.