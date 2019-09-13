‘Blue Bloods’: Dylan Walsh To Recur In Season 10 Of CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: Unforgettable alum Dylan Walsh is set for a key recurring role opposite Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynihan on the upcoming tenth season of CBS’ Blue Bloods.

Walsh will play the newly-elected Mayor of New York. A pragmatic businessman who rose up through honest ingenuity and keen instincts, he took on the office as a means to “give back” to the City where he was raised in the disappearing middle-class and from which he launched his enormously successful career. In his first story, he approaches Erin (Moynihan) with an offer to back her in a run for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, confident in his appraisal of her as someone he can work with to deliver the promises (socially liberal, fiscally conservative) he ran his campaign on. But the lines between “work with” and “work for” are clearly blurred in his conception, and Erin must weigh her ambitions against this charismatic and persuasive one-man sales force.

Created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Selleck stars as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, head of both the police force and the Reagan brood.

In addition to Selleck and Moynihan, Blue Bloods also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray.

Perhaps best known for his six seasons starring as Dr. Sean McNamara in the FX award-winning hit series Nip/Tuck, Walsh most recently recurred on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier and NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also recently played the role of Lucy Hale’s father on the CW’s Life Sentence after wrapping a four-year run starring on the CBS series Unforgettable. Walsh is repped by APA and manager Bob McGowan.