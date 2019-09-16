‘Bless This Mess’: Langston Kerman Joins As New Series Regular; Lennon Parham & David Koechner Promoted

EXCLUSIVE: Langston Kerman (South Side) is set as a new series regular opposite Dax Shepard, Lake Bell and Pam Grier on the upcoming second season of ABC comedy Bless This Mess. Additionally, Lennon Parham and David Koechner, who recurred on the first season, have been promoted to series regulars for season 2.

Created/executive produced by Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether (Single Parents, New Girl), Bless This Mess stars Bell and Shepard as a newlywed couple whose plan to ditch big-city living for a simpler life in Nebraska doesn’t go as expected. The cast includes Ed Begley Jr., JT Neal and Christina Offley.

Kerman will play Brandon, Constance’s (Grier) son who returns from the military where he was a bomb diffuser. Mike (Shepard) and Rio (Bell) assume he is going to be an intimidating high-octane man, only to discover that he’s a very kind-spirited, somewhat nerdy guy who happens to have a highly rarified skill set surrounding mechanical engineering.

Parham plays Kay Bowman and Koechner is Beau Bowman. Each appeared in six episodes in Season 1.

Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless) are executive producers, as are Shepard, Erin O’Malley and Katherine Pope.



Bless This Mess is co-production between 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Kerman is an LA based comedian, writer and actor. His Comedy Central half-hour special aired in September 2018 along with the release of his debut comedy album Lightskinned Feelings. Langston wrote for and plays Adam Bethune on the Comedy Central series South Side from Diallo and Bashir which was just picked up for a second season. He also has recurred as Jared on Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure. Langston’s other credits include Sherman’s Showcase (IFC), The New Negroes (Comedy Central), High Maintenance (HBO), Adam DeVine’s House Party (Comedy Central), and Strangers (Facebook Watch). Langston was a part of Chris Rock’s writing staff for the 2016 Academy Awards, and in 2015 he was honored as a ‘New Face’ at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.