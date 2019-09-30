Click to Skip Ad
‘Bless the Harts’ Has Quiet Ratings Start, ‘The Rookie’ Brings Eyeballs To Football-Dominated Premiere Sunday

Fox

Another day of the 2019-20 broadcast season, another new series opening to a 0.7 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day rating. This time it is Fox’s animated comedy Bless the Harts.

At this point, because so many new shows are starting this year at a ratings level which series in the past had hit en route to swift cancellation, we try to look at other factors, like lead-in retention, overall viewership, etc. Fox instance, CBS’ new drama All Rise also opened to a 0.7 in 18-49 (L+SD) but currently ranks as the most watched new series this season.

Fox’s Sunday lineup got some bump on the East Coast from the afternoon football game but the network is being hampered by the blackout of its O&O stations on Dish, which affects roughly 6 million total viewers, and 2 million A18-49. Still, Bless the Harts got a decent for the current broadcast standards lead-in from the Season 31 premiere of The Simpsons (0.9 in 18-49, 2.3 million) at 8 PM. The newbie lost a chunk of the lead-in to log a 0.7 in 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers. It was the least watched program on Fox last night. In the 9 PM hour, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy added a few eyeballs while staying at a 0.7 in 18-49.

Most ABC Sunday also posted a 0.7 L+SD demo rating, except for the season finale of Celebrity Family Feud (1.0). Drama The Rookie christened its new Sunday 10 PM slot with a 0.7 in 18-49 and 4.05 million viewers. That was ABC’s most-watched Fall premiere in the hour in four years, outpacing programs like Secrets & Lies Season 2, Ten Days In the Valley and The Alec Baldwin Show, and  and highest-rated among adults 18-49 in 3 years. The Rookie also built a bit onto its Shark Tank lead-in among total viewers and was steady in 18-49.

CBS’ lineup was buoyed by a football lead-in, which also pushed the start of primetime so ratings for the network’s Sunday dramas are approximate. The Season 2 premiere of God Friended Me currently ranks as the most watched entertainment telecast Sunday night.

Premiere Sunday was won handily by NBC with a ratings surge for Sunday Night Football

