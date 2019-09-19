Billie Lourd To Play Granddaughter Of Debbie Reynolds’ Character On ‘Will & Grace’

EXCLUSIVE: In heaven, Debbie Reynolds must be smiling down. Her granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, is set to guest star on the final season of NBC’s Will & Grace, playing Fiona Adler.

NBC

Fiona is Grace Adler’s (Debra Messing) niece, the daughter of Grace’s older sister (portrayed on the show by Mary McCormack), and granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, the role played by Reynolds on the original series.

In the episode, taping on Sept. 25, Fiona is reconnecting with her “cool aunt,” Grace.

“The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie’s relationship to the show,” Will & Grace co-creator/executive producer Max Mutchnick said. “We’re thrilled to have Billie. And best of all — she’s really good.”

NBC

Reynolds played Bobbie Adler in 12 episodes from 1999-2006, earning an Emmy nomination. The Will & Grace revival did a tribute episode following Reynolds’ Dec. 28, 2016 death, which featured Grace taking Will back to her family home for her late mother Bobbi’s birthday.

Lourd has returned to the American Horror Franchise. She is starring on AHS: 1984, which premiered last night on FX.

