Bill McGoldrick & Alex Sepiol To Formalize NBCU Streaming Platform Programming Executive Duties

Shortly after NBCUniversal in January finally unveiled plans for an ad-supported streaming platform to be run by Bonnie Hammer, Bill McGoldrick, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Cable Entertainment, and President, Unscripted Content, USA Network & Syfy, was given expanded responsibilities to also oversee scripted content for the streamer. At the same time, his top lieutenant, EVP Scripted Development, NBCU Cable Entertainment, also expanded his portfolio to include developing scripted content for the digital service.

For the past seven months, McGoldrick and Sepiol have been shepherding development of scripted series for the new platform as well as steering projects from linear networks under their purview to the streamer, including big-budget drama Brave New World, which was at USA, One Of Us Is Lying, which had been at E!, and a Queer As Folk, which was originally set up at Bravo.

The duo’s titles never changed to reflect the expanded responsibilities but then, NBCU is yet to announce a name for its streaming service. There were questions raised recently when word got out that Jamila Hunter was being eyed for a top programming job at the NBCU streamer. (She is no longer in talks with the company.) But McGoldrick and Spiol’s responsibilities have not changed and are expected to be formalized soon.

McGoldrick first joined USA in 1998, rising from executive assistant to VP, Series Development. After a four-year stint at Spike Television as VP, Original Series Production, he returned to USA in 2009 as SVP, Original Scripted Programming, where he oversaw scripted series development including Suits, White Collar, Royal Pains, Burn Notice, Covert Affairs, Monk and The 4400. In 2013, McGoldrick was named EVP, Original Scripted Programming for Syfy, where he shepherded the development of The Magicians, Childhood’s End and The Expanse.

Sepiol, a USA veteran, has been responsible for some of the network’s biggest hits. He brought in Burn Notice as a pitch, and new breakout Mr. Robot as a spec. He also brought in and developed two other signature USA series, White Collar and Suits. McGoldrick has had a close relationship with Sepiol whom he has known for almost two decades. Sepiol joined USA in summer 2001 as an assistant. After a brief hiatus, Sepiol rejoined the network in 2004 and was upped to VP in 2009 and SVP in 2011.