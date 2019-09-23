Bill Hader Gives Shout-Out To ‘Barry’ Co-Creator Alec Berg In Emmy Win

Bill Hader gave a shout-out to the directors on his hit HBO comedy series Barry when accepting the trophy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series tonight at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hader, who also directs on the show, said he’s often asked by the press ‘”how do you direct yourself?'” Hader noted there’s a “a lot of great directors on this show,” but his usual go-to person is his friend and co-creator Alec Berg. “Usually after every take I go over to Alec and go what do you think? I usually get one of two responses – ‘Ehh, we should move on,’,or ‘Eh, we should go again,’ so I want to thank you for molding my performance Alec.”

This was Hader’s second consecutive win in the category his third career Emmy win.

Multi-hyphenate Hader also is nominated in the writing and directing categories tonight for the series, which received 17 nominations in all.

Co-created by Hader and Berg, Barry stars Hader as a hitman who takes a left turn when he discovers he has an unrequited passion for acting. As he works through a list of hits and juggles nefarious assignments, he takes acting classes and others who force him to confront the crossroads he has reached in life.

Series co-stars Henry Winkler, Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan also were nominated in the supporting actor category, and Sarah Goldberg in the supporting actress category. Glenn Fleshler also stars.

Hader previously won an Emmy for his work on the “Margueritaville” episode of South Park.

Hader beat out fellow nominees Don Cheadle for Showtime’s Black Monday, Anthony Anderson for ABC’s Black-ish, Ted Danson for NBC’s The Good Place, Michael Douglas for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Eugene Levy for Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek.