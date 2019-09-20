Donald Trump Mocks Bill De Blasio After NY Mayor Drops Out Of 2020 Race On ‘Morning Joe’

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio chose MSNBC’s Morning Joe to announce that he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race – and very quickly was mocked by President Donald Trump for his ill-fated White House bid.

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

De Blasio’s exit is not a surprise. He had failed to gain traction in polls and was far from qualifying for the next Democratic presidential debate, set for October 15 on CNN. He also did not make the last debate, which aired on ABC and Univision.

“I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election, and it is clearly not my time, so I am going to end my presidential campaign,” De Blasio said on Morning Joe.

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

He also penned an essay for NBC News Think, in which he wrote, “This campaign has been a profound experience for me. I saw America in full — not as it appears on Twitter and cable news, where we’re constantly shown a country hamstrung by our differences and unable to tackle the problems we face.”

Although De Blasio barely made a blip in the polls and was mocked for his presidential bid, he was one of the few Democratic contenders to go on Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson’s signature Fox News shows, appearances that were as turbulent as you would expect.