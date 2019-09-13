Protesters Interrupt Debate As Biden Answers Final Question

Just as Joseph Biden was about to answer the final question in tonight’s Democratic debate, a group of protestors could be heard shouting from the audience. It forced Biden to pause on stage until they were escorted out.

It was difficult for viewers to even hear what the hecklers were shouting, but several outlets said that it had to do with immigration. The debate was halted for 48 seconds, before Biden said, “I’m sorry.”

“We’re sorry,” said George Stephanopoulos, one of the moderators.

This was not the first time that an event has been stopped by the interruption.

The previous debate on July 31 also was stopped when protestors shouted about the Eric Garner case during Cory Booker’s opening statement. Later, when Biden was answering a question about immigrations, demonstrators briefly stopped the debate when they chanted about deportations.

Biden then resumed his answer to the question, which was about what candidates did in the face of the biggest professional setback.

Biden quoted Søren Kierkegaard: “Faith sees best in the dark,” and recounted the death of his wife and daughter in an automobile accident right after he was first elected to the Senate in 1972. His son, Beau, died in 2015 of a brain tumor.

“Losing him was like losing part of my soul,” Biden said. “The fact is I learned that the way you deal with it is you deal with finding purpose. Purpose in what you do.”