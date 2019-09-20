Bianna Golodryga Joins CNN Full Time As Senior Global Affairs Analyst

Bianna Golodryga is joining CNN full time as senior global affairs analyst, and she also will do some fill in anchoring.

“Some professional news: given the renewed focus on news abroad, I’m thrilled to be full time at the place I’ve always felt at home,” Golodryga wrote on Twitter.

Some professional news: given the renewed focus on news abroad, I’m thrilled to be full time at the place I’ve always felt at home. https://t.co/o3jYrZSp4X — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) September 20, 2019

Golodryga was co-host of CBS This Morning until April, when she left the program as new CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky made a number of changes to the program and other parts of the division. Golodryga also had filled in on CBS Evening News and appeared in CBS’ Sunday Morning and Face the Nation.

After she left CBS News, Golodryga continued to serve as analyst on CNN.

She joined CNN and CBS News in 2017, after serving as news and finance anchor for Yahoo News and, before that,, as anchor of the weekend edition of Good Morning America. She also worked as business correspondent for ABC.

Golodryga immigrated to the United States from Moldova when she was a child and then graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She started her TV career in 2001 as bureau producer from the New York Stock Exchange for CNBC. She is married to Peter Orszag, who was director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration and is currently CEO of financial advisory at Lazard, Freres & Co.

Golodryga will be based in New York.