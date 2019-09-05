‘BH90210’ Takes Another Hit As NBC Wins Wednesday With ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘Songland’

It seems that BH90210 is not making the grade for Fox. The meta (and wildly soapy and self-aware) revival of the classic Aaron Spelling primetime teen soap continues to slip since its strong debut. The latest episode Wednesday fell a tenth from last week with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.92 million viewers, continuing a decline from its premiere.

Meanwhile, NBC came out on top last night as America’s Got Talent (1.2, 8.38M) reached a season high for a Wednesday edition. That opened the door for Songland (0.8, 4.20M), which was up a tenth at 9 PM.

On CBS, a fresh Big Brother (1.1, 4.40M) was No. 2 for the night in both the demo and viewers, even with last week’s rating and up sightly in eyeballs.

Things managed to stay on par for Fox’s MasterChef (0.8, 3.07M). NBC wrapped its evening with a new Hollywood Game Night (0.4, 2.19M), which held steady but finished second in viewers in the 10 PM hour behind a S.W.A.T. repeat on CBS.

The CW had a fairly quiet night with Bulletproof (0.2, 660,000) slipping a tenth and Hypnotize Me (0.1, 560K) maintaining.

ABC aired all repeats.