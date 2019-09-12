Fox’s ‘BH90210’ Season Finale Up, NBC’s ‘Songland’ Finishes On Steady Note

The gang at BH90210 graduated from the first season of their revival on a decent note Wednesday, ticking up from last week with a preliminary 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.91 million viewers. Despite last night’s gain, the series’ numbers gradually declined from its series premiere, which started off strong (1.5, 3.84M).

NBC’s singing competition Songland (0.8, 3.85M) finished off its debut season on a good note, holding steady last night after wavering since its May launch. It was renewed this week for a second season.

The summer reality shows saw little to no change from last week in last night’s primetime, with America’s Got Talent (1.2, 8.44M) holding steady with its live results show. In the same time slot was CBS’ Big Brother (1.1, 4.55M), which dipped a tenth, and Fox’s MasterChef (0.8, 3.23M), which matched last week.

NBC finished off its Wednesday lineup with Hollywood Game Night (0.5, 2.18M), which saw a boost. On the CW, Hypnotize Me (0.2, 570,000) ticked up, while the season finale of Bulletproof (0.1, 600K) slipped.