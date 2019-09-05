BFI Reveals Writer-Director Bursary Shortlist, Danny Boyle Joins Jury; Nordisk Deal In Norway — Global Briefs

The British Film Institute and luxury watch-maker IWC Schaffhausen have revealed the three filmmakers shortlisted for the IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary Award in association with the BFI.

The 2019 shortlist comprises Rose Glass, writer-director of her debut feature Saint Maud, Hong Khaou, writer-director of his second feature Monsoon and Peter Mackie Burns, director of his second feature Rialto.

At £50,000, the prize is the most significant bursary of its kind in the UK, expressly designed to support the future careers of promising new talent. The award goes to a UK-based writer, director or writer-director with a first or second feature screening at the London Film Festival.

Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) will join Amanda Nevill, CEO of the BFI, and Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, to both select the winner and present the award during the festival.

The shortlist selection panel comprised Rose Garnett, Director of BBC Films, Ollie Madden, Head of Creative at Film4, Ben Roberts, BFI’s Deputy Chief Executive, Tricia Tuttle, Director of BFI Festivals, and Larushka Ivan-Zadeh, Chief Film Critic at Metro.

—

Nordic entertainment company Nordisk Film has entered into an exclusive three-year output deal with Norwegian-based production company 74 Entertainment.

The deal comprises Nordic and international rights to all feature films and series that 74 Entertainment will develop and produce over the next three years.

Founded in 2017 by veteran producers Kjetil Omberg (Dead Snow) and Jørgen Storm Rosenberg (Uno), 74 Entertainment produces films and series. 74 Entertainment’s 2018 remake of Norwegian comedy Opportunity Knocks was the third-largest local film and reached top 10 in overall box office. A Finish remake is now currently in post-production.

“At Nordisk Film we are more than ever focused on Scandinavian films and on finding the best partners across the Nordics. 74 Entertainment has a solid commercial track-record, and we are excited by this new collaboration. We look forward to bringing their many future films and series to the market”, said Rasmus Krogh, director for Nordic Acquisitions at Nordisk Film.