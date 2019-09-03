Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Viacom And CBS Create Integration Office, Announce Overseers Of Merger Process

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Beyond Fest Lineup Includes ‘Parasite’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Mister America’, More

Mister America
Magnolia Pictures

The Hollywood-based genre festival Beyond Fest on Tuesday unveiled its 2019 lineup, which kicks off September 25 with the double feature Color Out of Space from Richard Stanley and Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Daniel Isn’t Real. It kicks off a slate of 39 features including three world premieres, two U.S. premieres and 17 West Coast premieres.

The fest runs through October 8, when it wraps with Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers. Screenings will be held at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre, with the 14-day fest acting as a fundraiser for the nonprofit American Cinematheque.

Beyond Fest

Other pics on the slate include the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name starring Eddie Murphy, Elijah Wood’s directorial debut Come to Daddy and the Sundance horror pic The Lodge. The world premieres are the Tim Heidecker- and Gregg Turkington-starring Mister America and David A. Weiner’s ’80s horror documentary In Search of Darkness.

The fest also will spotlight genre classics from The Exorcist to The Fog along with cult pics like Jennifer’s Body. Also in the lineup: 4K restorations of The Evil Dead and The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue.

Here’s the lineup:

Egyptian Theatre

BLISS
Director: Joe Begos
Country: USA
Runtime: 80 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and cast in person

COLOR OUT OF SPACE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Richard Stanley
Country: USA
Runtime: 111 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Richard Stanley and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person

COME TO DADDY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ant Timpson
Country: Canada | New Zealand | Ireland | USA
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Ant Timpson and Elijah Wood in person

DANIEL ISN’T REAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Craig Brewer
Country: USA
Runtime: 118 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in person

DOLEMITE
Director: D’Urville Martin
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1975

THE EVIL DEAD: REIMAGINED (4K Restoration)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 1981
GUESTS: Featuring live performance from Joe LoDuca

THE EXORCIST (Director’s Cut)
Director: William Friedkin
Country: USA
Runtime: 128 min.
Year: 1973
GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person

THE FOG
Director: John Carpenter
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Travis Stevens
Country: USA
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Writer/Director Travis Stevens, Phil Brooks and Elissa Dowling in person

HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH
Director: Tommy Lee Wallace
Country: USA
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 1982
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS
World Premiere
Director: David A. Weiner
Country: UK
Runtime: 240 minutes
Year: 2019
GUESTS: To be announced

JENNIFER’S BODY
Director: Karyn Kusama
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 min.
Year: 2009
GUESTS: Director Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in Person

JOE BOB BRIGGS’ “HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD”
Special Event
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Joe Bob Briggs in Person

JOJO RABBIT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Taika Waititi
Country: Germany | USA
Runtime: 108 min.
Year: 2019

LITTLE MONSTERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Abe Forsythe
Country: Australia | UK | USA
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2019

THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE (4K Restoration)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jorge Grau
Country: Spain | Italy
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 1974

THE LODGE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
Country: UK | USA
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2019

THE LONG GOODBYE
Director: Robert Altman
Country: USA
Runtime: 113 min.
Year: 1973
GUESTS: Elliott Gould in Person

MISTER AMERICA
World Premiere
Director: Eric Notarnicola
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in person

NATURAL BORN KILLERS (Closing Night)
Director: Oliver Stone
Country: USA
Runtime: 118 min.
Year: 1994
GUESTS: Director Oliver Stone, Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Don Murphy in person

NIGHT OF THE CREEPS
Director: Fred Dekker
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1986
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person

PARASITE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 132 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Bong Joon-ho in person

SAMURAI MARATHON 1855
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bernard Rose
Country: Japan | UK
Runtime: 103 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose and actor Danny Huston in person

TAMMY AND THE T-REX
West Coast Premiere
Director: Stewart Raffill
Country: USA
Runtime: 82 min.
Year: 1994
GUESTS: Director Stewart Raffill, producer Diane Kirman and actor John Goff in person

VFW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: USA
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos, William Sadler and Stephen Lang in person

Second Screen – Spielberg Theatre

1BR (Free Screening)
US Premiere
Director: David Marmor
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director David Marmor and Producer Alok Mishra

BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE AND GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON (Free Screening)
US Premiere
Director: David Gregory
Country: USA
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director David Gregory in person, Director of Photography Jim Kunz and Producer Nicole Mikuzis in person

DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN (Free Screening)
Director: Al Adamson
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1971
GUESTS:Actor Zandor Vorkov, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Gary Kent, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Jon ‘Bud’ Carson, Actor/Producer Ken Osborne and Cinematographer Mike Ferris in person

JUDY & PUNCH (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mirrah Foulkes
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105 min.
Year: 2019

KILLER CROCODILE (Free Screening)
Director: Fabrizio De Angelis
Country: Italy
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1989

MADMAN (Free Screening)
Director: Joe Giannone
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1981

MARY (Free Screening)
Special Screening
Director: Michael Goi
Country: USA
Runtime: 84 min.
Year: 2019

MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (Free Screening)
LA Premiere
Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
Country: USA
Runtime: 95 min.
Year: 2019

MOOCH GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Free Screening)
Theatrical Premiere
Director: Richard Erdman
Country: USA
Runtime: 51 min.
Year: 1971

PAGANINI HORROR (Free Screening)
Director: Luigi Cozzi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1989

PORTALS (Free Screening)
World Premiere
Director: Gregg Hale, Liam O’Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, Timo Tjahjanto
Country: USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2019

SWALLOW (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Country: USA | France
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2019

THE VAST OF NIGHT (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrew Patterson
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 2019

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad