Beyond Fest Lineup Includes ‘Parasite’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Mister America’, More

The Hollywood-based genre festival Beyond Fest on Tuesday unveiled its 2019 lineup, which kicks off September 25 with the double feature Color Out of Space from Richard Stanley and Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Daniel Isn’t Real. It kicks off a slate of 39 features including three world premieres, two U.S. premieres and 17 West Coast premieres.
The fest runs through October 8, when it wraps with Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers. Screenings will be held at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre, with the 14-day fest acting as a fundraiser for the nonprofit American Cinematheque.
Other pics on the slate include the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name starring Eddie Murphy, Elijah Wood’s directorial debut Come to Daddy and the Sundance horror pic The Lodge. The world premieres are the Tim Heidecker- and Gregg Turkington-starring Mister America and David A. Weiner’s ’80s horror documentary In Search of Darkness.
The fest also will spotlight genre classics from The Exorcist to The Fog along with cult pics like Jennifer’s Body. Also in the lineup: 4K restorations of The Evil Dead and The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue.
Here’s the lineup:
Egyptian Theatre
BLISS
Director: Joe Begos
Country: USA
Runtime: 80 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and cast in person
COLOR OUT OF SPACE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Richard Stanley
Country: USA
Runtime: 111 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Richard Stanley and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person
COME TO DADDY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ant Timpson
Country: Canada | New Zealand | Ireland | USA
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Ant Timpson and Elijah Wood in person
DANIEL ISN’T REAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer and Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh Waller in person
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Craig Brewer
Country: USA
Runtime: 118 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander in person
DOLEMITE
Director: D’Urville Martin
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1975
THE EVIL DEAD: REIMAGINED (4K Restoration)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Sam Raimi
Country: USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 1981
GUESTS: Featuring live performance from Joe LoDuca
THE EXORCIST (Director’s Cut)
Director: William Friedkin
Country: USA
Runtime: 128 min.
Year: 1973
GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person
THE FOG
Director: John Carpenter
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Travis Stevens
Country: USA
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Writer/Director Travis Stevens, Phil Brooks and Elissa Dowling in person
HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH
Director: Tommy Lee Wallace
Country: USA
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 1982
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS
World Premiere
Director: David A. Weiner
Country: UK
Runtime: 240 minutes
Year: 2019
GUESTS: To be announced
JENNIFER’S BODY
Director: Karyn Kusama
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 min.
Year: 2009
GUESTS: Director Karyn Kusama and Megan Fox in Person
JOE BOB BRIGGS’ “HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD”
Special Event
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Joe Bob Briggs in Person
JOJO RABBIT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Taika Waititi
Country: Germany | USA
Runtime: 108 min.
Year: 2019
LITTLE MONSTERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Abe Forsythe
Country: Australia | UK | USA
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2019
THE LIVING DEAD AT MANCHESTER MORGUE (4K Restoration)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jorge Grau
Country: Spain | Italy
Runtime: 93 min.
Year: 1974
THE LODGE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
Country: UK | USA
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2019
THE LONG GOODBYE
Director: Robert Altman
Country: USA
Runtime: 113 min.
Year: 1973
GUESTS: Elliott Gould in Person
MISTER AMERICA
World Premiere
Director: Eric Notarnicola
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington in person
NATURAL BORN KILLERS (Closing Night)
Director: Oliver Stone
Country: USA
Runtime: 118 min.
Year: 1994
GUESTS: Director Oliver Stone, Juliette Lewis, Woody Harrelson and Don Murphy in person
NIGHT OF THE CREEPS
Director: Fred Dekker
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1986
GUESTS: Tom Atkins in person
PARASITE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 132 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Bong Joon-ho in person
SAMURAI MARATHON 1855
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bernard Rose
Country: Japan | UK
Runtime: 103 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose and actor Danny Huston in person
TAMMY AND THE T-REX
West Coast Premiere
Director: Stewart Raffill
Country: USA
Runtime: 82 min.
Year: 1994
GUESTS: Director Stewart Raffill, producer Diane Kirman and actor John Goff in person
VFW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: USA
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos, William Sadler and Stephen Lang in person
Second Screen – Spielberg Theatre
1BR (Free Screening)
US Premiere
Director: David Marmor
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director David Marmor and Producer Alok Mishra
BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE AND GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON (Free Screening)
US Premiere
Director: David Gregory
Country: USA
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2019
GUESTS: Director David Gregory in person, Director of Photography Jim Kunz and Producer Nicole Mikuzis in person
DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN (Free Screening)
Director: Al Adamson
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1971
GUESTS:Actor Zandor Vorkov, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Gary Kent, Actor/Producer/Stuntman Jon ‘Bud’ Carson, Actor/Producer Ken Osborne and Cinematographer Mike Ferris in person
JUDY & PUNCH (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mirrah Foulkes
Country: Australia
Runtime: 105 min.
Year: 2019
KILLER CROCODILE (Free Screening)
Director: Fabrizio De Angelis
Country: Italy
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1989
MADMAN (Free Screening)
Director: Joe Giannone
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1981
MARY (Free Screening)
Special Screening
Director: Michael Goi
Country: USA
Runtime: 84 min.
Year: 2019
MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN (Free Screening)
LA Premiere
Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
Country: USA
Runtime: 95 min.
Year: 2019
MOOCH GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Free Screening)
Theatrical Premiere
Director: Richard Erdman
Country: USA
Runtime: 51 min.
Year: 1971
PAGANINI HORROR (Free Screening)
Director: Luigi Cozzi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1989
PORTALS (Free Screening)
World Premiere
Director: Gregg Hale, Liam O’Donnell, Eduardo Sánchez, Timo Tjahjanto
Country: USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2019
SWALLOW (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Country: USA | France
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2019
THE VAST OF NIGHT (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrew Patterson
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 2019
