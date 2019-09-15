‘Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift’ Special Explores Making Of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Album

The making of The Lion King: The Gift, an album that saluted the Disney classic, will be unveiled Monday in an hour-long documentary exploring the behind-the-scenes work on the music.

The special will air at 10 PM ET/PT on ABC and offers candid footage and interviews. The album came out July 19 in conjunction with Walt Disney Pictures live-action remake of the animated classic. Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records teamed up on the album, which brought together some of the most important African artists of the day with well-known American talent to reinterpret the story and themes of the film with authentic sounds of Africa.

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift was written, directed and produced by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, with co-director and collaborator Ed Burke. Executive producers are Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams.

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by Beyoncé in 2010.