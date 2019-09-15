Beyonce’s Netflix Concert Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys

The Creative Arts Emmy voters weren’t Crazy in Love with Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce on Netflix. The documentary of her 2018 performance at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival was shut out in all six categories it was nominated in at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Beyonce has yet to win an Emmy, but has been nominated several times.

Homecoming launched on Netflix April 17 to strong reviews, and chronicled the singer’s 2018 performance at the Coachella festival. Beyoncé wrote, directed and starred in the film. Homecoming received nominations in the categories for outstanding variety special, pre-recorded, outstanding writing for a variety special, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding costumes for a variety (non-fiction or reality programming), outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding music direction. The Creative Emmys winners in the Beyonce-nominated categories: