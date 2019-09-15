Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Streaming Dreams: Netflix, Amazon Storm Movie Mecca As ‘Two Popes’ Pops, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘Aeronauts’ Score – Telluride Film Festival

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Beyonce’s Netflix Concert Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys

Beyonce, "Homecoming" Courtesy of Parkwood

The Creative Arts Emmy voters weren’t Crazy in Love with Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce on Netflix. The documentary of her 2018 performance at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival was shut out in all six categories it was nominated in at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Beyonce has yet to win an Emmy, but has been nominated several times.

Homecoming launched on Netflix April 17 to strong reviews, and chronicled the singer’s 2018 performance at the Coachella festival. Beyoncé wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Homecoming received nominations in the categories for outstanding variety special, pre-recorded, outstanding writing for a variety special, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding costumes for a variety (non-fiction or reality programming), outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding music direction.

The Creative Emmys winners in the Beyonce-nominated categories:
 
Springsteen on Broadway won for Directing

RuPaul’s Drag Race won for costumes
Rent: Live won for Production Design
Fosse/Verdon won for Music Direction
Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette won for Writing
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool won for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)

Next up for Beyoncé is an appearance – at least in song – in The Lion King: her “Spirit” is widely anticipated to be submitted for Oscar consideration, and she exec-produced and curated the movie-inspired album The Lion King: The Gift, which features her own contributions as well as songs from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Pharrell, among others.

Greg Evans contributed to this report. 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad