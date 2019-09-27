Robert De Niro Talk Added To LFF; Beta Launches Spain Venture; Dinard Director To Step Down – Global Briefs

Robert De Niro will travel to this year’s BFI London Film Festival for a talk in which he will discuss his career including his latest film, The Irishman, which has its international premiere as the closing film of this year’s festival on October 13. The ‘in conversation’ event will take place on October 11 at the BFI’s Southbank venue. Also delivering talks in London this year will be Michael B. Jordan, Kim Longinotto, Lukas Moodysson, Rian Johnson, and Céline Sciamma.

Beta Film, the Munich-based TV and film producer and distributor, is making another foray into Spain by teaming up with Madrid-based Mono Producciones on a new non-fiction label. Beta is teaming with Javier Perez de Silva, one of Mono’s founders, on the company. Beta has built strong ties with Spain over the years, working with Movistar+, Atresmedia, Telecinco, bambú producciones, Alex Pina’s Vancouver Media and the Sánchez-Cabezudo brothers. The firm recently closed a multi-year co-production and distribution deal with Movistar+. Founded by de Silva with fellow Spanish executives César Rodríguez Blanco and Joaquín Zamora, Mono has worked with Spanish giant Movistar as well as Amazon and also offers production services. Those parts of Mono’s business will continue to operate separately.

Hussam Hindi, the long-serving artistic director of the Dinard Film Festival (formerly Dinard British Film Festival), is stepping down after 30 years in the role, according to reports in the French media. Launched in 1989, the festival selects a program entirely of British films for the local French audience; the event also serves as a socializing hub for UK industry. Hindi will leave his post after the conclusion of this year’s festival on Sunday (September 29).