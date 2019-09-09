BET Networks & Tyler Perry Studios Set Launch Date For BET+

Viacom’s BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios today announced a September 19 U.S. launch date for BET+, their joint venture and premier subscription video-on demand service.

Priced at $9.99 per month, BET+ will feature more than 1,000 hours of content, including exclusive new original programming, series, movies, and specials from BET Networks and creators, including Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver, Will Packer, and others.

“We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+. African Americans have a higher SVOD adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET’s linear network, which has been and continues to be the leading home of black culture for decades,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks.

“In our first year, we will release a BET+ original project almost every month, adding to our lineup of deep and diverse content,” said Devin Griffin, General Manager BET+. “We’re focused on super-serving lovers of Black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera.”

BET+ will also be the official home of Tyler Perry’s collected works across film, television, and the stage. BET+ programming will be ad-free, with new titles added on a monthly basis.

Premiering at launch, BET+ will feature nine-episode original series First Wives Club from Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver; and Bigger, a ten-episode series from Will Packer (Ride Along, Think Like a Man).

In addition to its new original content, BET+ will become the exclusive SVOD home to comedy series “Martin.”

BET+ will house Tyler Perry’s films, stage plays and series, including the Madea series, Meet the Browns, Daddy’s Little Girls and Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor.

Additional content available includes The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Quad, Being Mary Jane, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, College Hill, Comic View, Hell Date, Keyshia Cole: All In, Nellyville Reed Between The Lines, Ali: People’s Champ, Katrina: 10 Years Later, Killer Curves, BET Awards, Hip Hop Awards, Soul Train Awards, Black Girls Rock, Boomerang, Harlem Nights, Baby Boy, Belly, Coach Carter, Coming To America, Higher Learning, Losing Isaiah, Poetic Justice, Tina Turner Live In Holland, among others.

Upcoming, BET+ will also feature stand-up comedy specials from D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Nick Cannon, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Lil Rel (Get Out), Gina Yashere (The Daily Show), Sinbad and more.

Other Viacom library series include VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Basketball Wives, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, Comedy Central’s Why? With Hannibal Buress, MTV’s Todrick, TV Land’s Soul Man, Nick @ Night’s Instant Mom, and more will also join the service.