BET Networks Taps Amy DuBois Barnett As SVP & General Manager Of BET Digital

BET Networks has tapped former theGrio executive Amy DuBois Barnett as Senior Vice President and General Manager of BET Digital. In her role, Barnett will oversee all aspects of digital content of BET non-linear platforms, BET’s digital and social strategy, content development, social programming, editorial, business development/partnerships, and digital business operations. Barnett will report to Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. She will be based in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our Senior Leadership team, and look forward to her expertise and strategic leadership in digital engagement and a shared vision of bold culture-driven content,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “She will be a tremendous asset to our group, as consumers continue to turn to BET for best-in-class content and to discover what’s hot and what’s next on our multiple platforms.”

Most recently, Barnett was the Chief Content Officer for theGrio and Executive Vice President, Digital for Entertainment Studios, theGrio’s parent company. Prior to Entertainment Studios, Barnett was recruited by ESPN to lead the development and launch of The Undefeated.

Before her stint at ESPN, Barnett served as editor-in-chief of Ebony magazine, as well as editor-in-chief of Honey and Teen People magazines, and the deputy editor of Harper’s Bazaar.

Barnett has appeared weekly as an on-air correspondent for CNN and has been featured on national television shows including The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, The Early Show, The Katie Show, Nightline, and on various programs on MSNBC, VH1, MTV, and BET. She is also the author of an NAACP Image Award-nominated advice book for women, Get Yours! How to Have Everything You Ever Dreamed of and More (Doubleday/Broadway Books).

“I am energized to join the BET family and provide unsurpassed access to quality content for our audience to watch, share, stream and download,” said Barnett. “I look forward to redefining the digital, mobile, and social TV experiences of this great global brand and working with internal and external partners to tell entertaining, engaging and empowering stories from Black perspectives in America and beyond.”