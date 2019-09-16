BET Networks Names Kimberly Paige As EVP And Chief Marketing Officer

Viacom’s BET Networks has gone outside the media business to hire its new EVP and chief marketing officer.

Kimberly Paige, who is stepping into that role, has accumulated brand marketing experience at Coca-Cola, Coty and, most recently, skincare and haircare manufacturer Sundial Brands. In her new position, Paige will manage and implement brand strategy for the BET and BET Her linear networks as well as streaming service BET+, BET Digital, BET Social, BET Experience and the networks’ live events.

Paige will also oversee creative, media planning, and consumer insights and analytics. Based in New York, Paige will report to BET Networks president Scott Mills.

Viacom plans to merge with CBS by the end of 2019. BET has been one of the flagship networks under the Viacom tent, along with MTV, Nickelodeon and others, and its performance has contributed to a recent upswing in advertising revenue. At the same time, it faces a daunting challenge along with the rest of the cable network field in devising a response to the transforming pay-TV universe and falling linear ratings. In that way, staying within the usual cable industry circles makes increasingly less sense when filling a senior executive post.

Paige “will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of our businesses and the iconic BET brand,” Mills said. “Kim’s extraordinary brand marketing and general management skills will be instrumental as we drive unprecedented expansion of the BET business portfolio through strategic initiatives like our content partnership with Tyler Perry, the launch of our SVOD service BET+, the acceleration of our Digital strategy, and the addition of major markets and experiences to our live events business.”

As chief operating and brand-building officer at Sundial, known for making SheaMoisture and other products, Paige managed the overall strategic direction of the company.

“I’m honored to join BET Networks as we build upon the unapologetic service to the Black community alongside a legacy of delivering compelling content, experiences and engagement across the globe.” said Kimberly Paige as Chief Marketing Officer for BET. “I look forward to doing meaningful work that matters, and partnering with teams across BET and Viacom, as well as external partners to help take our relationship with our audience and consumers to the next level.”