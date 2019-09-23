Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel Roast No-Host Emmys, Share Presenting Duties With Amazon’s Alexa

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's Primetime Emmy Awards Live Blog - Follow All The Action Here

Read the full story

Ben Whishaw Apologizes For Hangover During Emmys Speech

Ben Whishaw Emmys
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ben Whishaw appeared subdued as he accepted his Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for portraying Norman Scott, the disgruntled ex-lover of Liberal Parliament Member Jeremy Thorpe, in A Very English Scandal.

Scott turned on Thorpe and started making threats when he broke up with him, but then Thorpe allegedly tried to have Scott killed.

The actor, who came out in 2014, did not take the win as an opportunity to make a statement about LGBTQ characters and casting as he did earlier this year at the Golden Globes, but rather apologized for being hung over because his agent had taken him out for drinks.

He also thanked nominated series star Hugh Grant (“I hope you get one of these”), director Stephen Frears, writer Russell Davies and his partner Mark Bradshaw  for “his love and support and for keeping me somewhat sane.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad