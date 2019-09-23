Ben Whishaw Apologizes For Hangover During Emmys Speech

Ben Whishaw appeared subdued as he accepted his Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for portraying Norman Scott, the disgruntled ex-lover of Liberal Parliament Member Jeremy Thorpe, in A Very English Scandal.

Scott turned on Thorpe and started making threats when he broke up with him, but then Thorpe allegedly tried to have Scott killed.

The actor, who came out in 2014, did not take the win as an opportunity to make a statement about LGBTQ characters and casting as he did earlier this year at the Golden Globes, but rather apologized for being hung over because his agent had taken him out for drinks.

He also thanked nominated series star Hugh Grant (“I hope you get one of these”), director Stephen Frears, writer Russell Davies and his partner Mark Bradshaw for “his love and support and for keeping me somewhat sane.”