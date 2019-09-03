‘Belichick & Saban: The Art Of Coaching’: HBO Sports & NFL Films Line Up The X’s And O’s As Football Kicks Off

As football season ramps up this week, HBO Sports and NFL Films announced their teaming on a feature-length film about the long-standing relationship between generational football coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching will air in December on the premium cabler. Check out the promo, which will air during HBO’s Hard Knocks tonight.

The film focuses on a four-decade-long friendship between two of the sport’s most successful and revered coaches. New England Patriots master Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide frontman Saban grant unprecedented camera access to their annual coaching retreat, where they share a multi-layered conversation about their interwoven history, admiration, coaching philosophies and more. The intimate portrait invites viewers to examine first-hand their blueprints for organizational success.

“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have become the modern versions of Vince Lombardi and John Wooden – symbols of success not just in sports but in life,” said Ross Ketover, Chief Executive of NFL Films. “Their lessons on leadership are an inspiration; not just for those of us who love football but for anyone who wants to thrive at whatever passion they pursue.”

Directed by directed by Ken Rodgers and produced by Paul Camarata, Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching, and Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein are the exec producers. The pic premieres December 10 on HBO.