BBC Studios Developing Access Documentary On Pizza Express For Viacom’s Channel 5

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios is developing an access documentary on one of Britain’s biggest restaurant chains, with Viacom’s Channel 5 the likely destination for the show.

Deadline has learned that BBC Studios wants to take viewers behind the scenes of Pizza Express, which operates 627 restaurants in the UK and is many Brits’ favorite pizza joint.

The show is in development under Lisa Ausden, the creative director of BBC Studios’ topical and live unit. While no broadcaster is officially attached, Deadline understands it is being created with Channel 5 firmly in mind.

Ausden’s team has already made an access documentary for Channel 5, in the shape of Chocolate Dreams: Inside Hotel Chocolat. The three-part series opened the doors to Hotel Chocolat in January, exploring how the retailer experiments with flavor.

Pizza Express was founded in Soho in 1965 by Peter Boizot. It has since grown into one of the UK’s most recognizable restaurant chains, serving up millions of competitively-priced pizzas to customers across the country.