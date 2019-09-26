BBC Studios Cuts Median Gender Pay Gap To 10.3%

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC responsible for making and selling shows like Doctor Who, has announced that it has cut its gender pay gap. In a report published on Thursday, it said:
- Its median pay gap stood at 10.3%, down from 14.1% in 2018.
- BBC Studios’ mean pay gap was 17.6%, compared with 19.6% last year.
The median gap is the more widely used metric, as it looks at a figure that falls in the middle of an organization’s highest and lowest salaries, meaning it is not skewed by a small number of high earners.
BBC Studios’ 10.3% median gender pay gap is comfortably below the UK national average of 17.9%. However, its median pay is much higher among the commercial arm’s senior management, standing at 18% for top earners.
BBC Studios said it cut its gender pay gap by increasing female representation in top management roles, with women making up 52.1% of the organization’s leaders. BBC Studios also introduced “clearer and more consistent pay principles” and simplified pay grades.
Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios, said: “I am pleased to report solid progress on reducing our UK gender pay gap, and these figures show some success towards tackling a vitally important issue, but we still have further to go. We are not complacent about the need for greater change.”
