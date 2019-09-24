Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Natacha Karam & Brian Michael Smith Among 4 Cast In Fox Spinoff Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'New Jack City' Reboot In Works With 'Snowfall's Malcolm M. Mays Writing

Read the full story

BBC Clears Schedule After Court Rules Boris Johnson Broke Law By Suspending UK Parliament

Boris Johnson
REX/Shutterstock

The BBC has cleared its schedule for news after a momentous ruling from the highest court in Britain on Tuesday.

The UK’s Supreme Court reached the unanimous conclusion that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks, known as proroguing Parliament, was unlawful.

Johnson shut down Parliament on 9 September, with a plan to open it again on October 14. The government’s justification for the suspension was that it wanted to devise new policies for a Queen’s Speech, but critics said it was designed to stop MPs frustrating Johnson’s Brexit plans.

In her verdict, Lady Hale, the Supreme Court’s president, said: “The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.” Parliament will sit again on Wednesday.

Following the ruling being published, BBC One cleared its planned schedule to make way for rolling news. The channel has also moved The One Show, its daily talk show, to make way for a news special, presented by Andrew Neil.

 

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad