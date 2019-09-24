BBC Clears Schedule After Court Rules Boris Johnson Broke Law By Suspending UK Parliament

The BBC has cleared its schedule for news after a momentous ruling from the highest court in Britain on Tuesday.

The UK’s Supreme Court reached the unanimous conclusion that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks, known as proroguing Parliament, was unlawful.

Johnson shut down Parliament on 9 September, with a plan to open it again on October 14. The government’s justification for the suspension was that it wanted to devise new policies for a Queen’s Speech, but critics said it was designed to stop MPs frustrating Johnson’s Brexit plans.

In her verdict, Lady Hale, the Supreme Court’s president, said: “The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.” Parliament will sit again on Wednesday.

Following the ruling being published, BBC One cleared its planned schedule to make way for rolling news. The channel has also moved The One Show, its daily talk show, to make way for a news special, presented by Andrew Neil.