Netflix & BBC Team Up For Natural History First With David Attenborough Series ‘Life In Colour’

Netflix and the BBC have teamed up for the first time to make a natural history documentary.

The pair will co-produce three-part series Life In Colour, in which Sir David Attenborough will explore how color plays a vital role in animal interactions using new cameras built specifically for the show.

The documentary is being lined up for a 2021 premiere, meaning Attenborough will be 95 by the time it is released. It is produced by Humble Bee Films, a Bristol-based production company, which recently made Attenborough And The Giant Elephant for BBC One. Sydney-based Sealight Pictures is co-producing with Humble Bee.

Attenborough has a long and illustrious history of working with the BBC, and this year fronted Netflix series Our Planet, made by Silverback Films. Life In Colour will be the first time the BBC and Netflix have collaborated on natural history, while Australia’s Channel 9 is also on board.

The series will air on BBC Two in the UK. Controller Patrick Holland said: “Any series authored by Sir David is very special and this promises to be exceptional. I am looking forward to seeing the combination of innovative photography and rich analysis to explore the role colour plays in animals’ lives.”

Tom McDonald, the BBC’s head of natural history commissioning, added: “Life In Colour promises to be a unique and original insight into the natural world. Deploying innovative new technology to reveal our world in new ways, I’m thrilled that we are working with Sir David on a series which promises spectacle and insight.”

Life In Colour is executive produced by Stephen Dunleavy for Humble Bee Films and Colette Beaudry for SeaLight Pictures. Screen Australia and Create NSW also provided funding for the series.