‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Stunt Injury Left Her Facing Paralysis

Ruby Rose has revealed she needed emergency surgery after a serious injury left her facing the possibility of paralysis. The Batwoman actress shared the details in a video posted Friday to Instagram.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” Rose captioned the post. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord [sic]. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

She went on to thank her doctor for “allowing me to keep working and doing what I love,” adding, “I am forever in your debt.”

As for the graphic video, Rose wrote jokingly, “To anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy [sic] episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

[Watch the video below]

Rose, an Orange Is the New Black alum, was tapped last year to play Batwoman in the upcoming CW series. The superhero saga is developed by Caroline Dries and Greg Berlanti, and comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on The CW.

A warning, the video is graphic and some readers may find it disturbing.