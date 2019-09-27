‘Barry’ Star Stephen Root Joins Glenn Close & Mila Kunis In Rodrigo Garcia’s ‘Four Good Days’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off his Emmy nomination for HBO comedy Barry, Stephen Root is joining Glenn Close and Mila Kunis in Rodrigo Garcia’s drama Four Good Days, about a mother helping her daughter work through four crucial days on the road to recovery from substance abuse.

Launched at Cannes this year, the project is due to begin shooting next week in LA. Root will play the role of Chris, a man worn down by the emotional stress caused by his stepdaughter’s addiction and his wife’s attempts to save her.

Garcia (Albert Nobbs) directs from his script, co-written by Washington Post 2014 Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Saslow, based on Saslow’s article.

Productivity Media and Oakhurst are financing. Jon Avnet (Fried Green Tomatoes), Garcia and Jake Avnet are producing for Indigenous Media. Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna are producing under their Oakhurst Entertainment banner. Capstone Media is handling international sales and are serving as executive producers.

Indigenous recently produced Five Points, the high-school drama series produced with Kerry Washington for Facebook Watch, while upcoming the company has movie Lonely Doll, set to star Naomi Watts and Jessica Lange with Gia Coppola directing.

Recently Emmy-nominated for the role of Monroe Fuches, the sleazy handler to Bill Hader’s hitman turned aspiring actor in Barry, Root is currently working on HBO’s miniseries Perry Mason. Upcoming he has Jay Roach’s Bombshell with Nicole Kidman and Seberg with Kristen Stewart.

He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.