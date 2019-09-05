BAFTA Opens Doors To Public In London With ‘Killing Eve’ Costume Exhibition

BAFTA is to open its doors to the public for the first time with an exhibition that includes the costumes worn in BBC America drama Killing Eve.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge, who is President of BAFTA, will open BAFTA Piccadilly on September 16 with public exhibition the BAFTA: Behind the Screens.

The exhibition will feature annotated scripts, handcrafted models, audio-visual displays and costumes from BAFTA winners and nominees, including the iconic pink dress worn by Killing Eve’s assassin, Villanelle. Over the next two years, the exhibition will be regularly updated.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said, “Behind every BAFTA-nominated film, game or television programme are immense creativity and incredible technical skills, delivered by literally hundreds of people who are passionate about their craft. Our ever-changing exhibition will shine a light on these nominees and their personal journeys, inspiring visitors to BAFTA Piccadilly as well as the next generation of talent that BAFTA nurtures, develops and supports year-round.”

This comes as Killing Eve heads into its third season; production has begun on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created show. Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Danny Sapani (Harlots) have joined the cast, while British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) is lead writer and executive producer. continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. Season three will also be executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Sandra Oh and produced by Nige Watson. Jeff Melvoin (Designated Survivor) also joins the team as executive producer. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America. Endeavor Content handles international sales.