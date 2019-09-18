‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Hits Season High In Finale While ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday

The sun set on Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday as the ABC reality romance romp ended with a three-hour season finale that came away with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.39 million viewers. It marked the series’ most-watched Tuesday telecast of the summer.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.6, 9.73M) won the night overall with its performance finale, and like BiP delivered a two-tenths ratings boost compared with last week. NBC and ABC tied for the overall demo win in primetime.

America’s Got Talent opened the door for the finale of Bring the Funny. The new comedy competition series featuring Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy ended its freshman run on a steady note (0.7, 3.61M), down from its strong July debut (1.2, 6.2M). NBC easily won the night in viewers.

Over at the CW, things remained steady with the sci-fi series Pandora (0.1, 690,000) and the docuseries Mysteries Decoded (0.2, 690K).