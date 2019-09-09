Click to Skip Ad
Awkwafina’s Comedy Central Series Gets A Title; Directors Set

Awkwafina’s upcoming Comedy Central series has a title. The Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell actor will star in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queenswhich is based loosely on her life.

The half-hour scripted comedy is about Nora Lum (Awkwafina’s real name), a young woman growing up in Flushing, raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang). Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough New York City.

Comedy Central

Production is underway in NYC for a January premiere on Comedy Central.

The cable net also revealed today a slew of directors who will work on the series: Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader), The Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and Anu Valia
(The Other Two).

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is executive produced by Awkwafina/Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

