EXCLUSIVE: Blade Runner 2049‘s Sylvia Hoeks has joined A Hidden Life actor August Diehl in the post-World War II true story drama Plan A. Yoav and Doron Paz, the Israeli brothers behind genre hit The Golem, wrote and will direct the film, which will shoot in Germany, Ukraine and Israel later this year.

Inspired by a true story, Plan A follows a group of Jewish holocaust survivors, in 1945, who plan the ultimate act of revenge against the Nazis by poisoning the water system in Germany. This bold secret-operation was called Plan A.

The Paz brothers are also known for writing and directing Jeruzalem, an English-language zombie feature which was released through Epic Pictures in the U.S. Their pic The Golem premiered at Screamfest and had a wide release in the U.S. this past February. The pair previously wrote and directed their first feature, Phobidilia, which had its world premiere at the 2009 Toronto Film Festival.

Getaway Pictures’ Skady Lis and Jooyaa Film’s Minu Barati are producing Plan A with co-producer UCM Chilik Michaeli and Avraham Pirchi. Phiphen Pictures has joined to co-finance the film. Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jane Oster and Vincent Morano of Phiphen will serve as executive producers. In addition, the project is funded by the Rabinovich Foundation of the Arts, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern and DFFF.

Phiphen Pictures’ recent projects include Lauren Miller Rogen’s Like Father and the Emmy-nominated It’s Bruno, both for Netflix.

Diehl stars in Terrence Malick’s upcoming Fox Searchlight film A Hidden Life, which makes its TIFF premiere Monday. He also starred in Sony’s Salt and Quentin Taratino’s Inglorious Basterds.

In addition to Blade Runner 2049, Hoeks starred in Sony/MGM’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and can be seen in the upcoming Seacole in the role of Florence Nightingale.

Verve is repping the project domestically and Global Screen is handling international. Recent projects from Verve include Hotel Mumbai starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, Untitled Amazing Johnathan and Plus One, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

