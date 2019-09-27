Arturo Guillén Named SVP & Global Managing Director Of Comscore Movie Division

EXCLUSIVE: Comscore has promoted Arturo Guillén to SVP & Global Managing Director of its movie division. He takes over for departing Comscore Film SVPs Steve Buck and Jim Zak.

Guillén, a Spain native, was in Los Angeles this week meeting those in the stateside distribution and exhibition sphere as they came together for NATO’s Fall Summit and last night’s Pioneer dinner celebration honoring Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks.

Guillén will oversee Comscore’s movie operations that span 200 employees across 70 markets, covering 90% of the global box office. Comscore is the crossroads for exhibition and major studios when it comes to collecting ticket sales and reporting box office in real time. Comscore also has a partnership with Screen Engine, PostTrak, which provides weekend exit polling and moviegoing demographic reports for the major studios.

Comscore

Guillén is a 23-year international box office industry veteran who has worked for such B.O. analytics companies as Nielsen EDI and Rentrak. He expanded Comscore’s box office reporting practices to booming cinema markets like Turkey, Middle East, West Africa and India while fortifying the company’s footprint in established markets such as the UK, France and Germany. Guillén launched Rentrak’s first international VOD measurement service with leading Spanish platform Canal Plus/Yomvi. Before his promotion, he oversaw EMEA & India operations at Comscore. He has also been involved in Comscore’s partnerships with start-ups inlcuding Showtime Analytics and Gower Street Analytics.

“We’re excited about moving forward. We’ve been collecting data and servicing it for quite some time. Our focus now is to convert that data into actionable intelligence and meaningful insights,” said Guillén, who plans to expand Comscore’s movie division workforce.

Said Comscore CEO Dale Fuller: “There is an incredible amount of complexity and opportunity in the industry today, and finding the right leaders to act as change agents for Comscore Movies was one of the most important decisions we’ve made this year. I’ve been highly impressed with Arturo’s leadership within Comscore. He now give us a formidable leadership advantage as we continue to develop innovative products, services and solutions for our clients.”