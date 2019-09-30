Arturo Castro Joins Jessica Rothe In HBO Max Pilot ‘Delilah’

EXCLUSIVE: Broad City alum Arturo Castro has been cast in the HBO Max pilot Delilah, a half-hour comedy starring Jessica Rothe (La La Land), from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

In Delilah, after a life-changing event, Delilah’s (Rothe) first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger who may or may not be her real father, and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit. Cast also includes Michael McKean.

Castro will play Pastor Dale, an incredibly likeable and upbeat minister who leads the congregation at the Childs’ family church, and is immediately intrigued by Delilah (Rothe).

Kapital is the studio. Kirker Butler (Family Guy) executive produces alongside Merman’s Horgan and Mountford, Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Rothe and Aisling Bea.

Known for his role as Jaime on all five seasons of Broad City, Castro is the writer, executive producer, and star of the new Comedy Central show Alternatino, a variety series centered around the Latinx millennial experience, based on his web series. He will also be seen in Disney’s upcoming CGI/live-action remake of the classic Lady and the Tramp, as well as in Henry-Alex Rubin’s upcoming independent feature Semper Fi opposite Jai Courtney, Leighton Meester, and Finn Wittrock. He is repped by Avalon Management and WME.