Artists First Promotes Nick Callari To Comedy Coordinator

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Callari has been promoted to Comedy Coordinator at Artists First.

Most recently, Callari assisted Artists First CEO and President Peter Principato. He joined the company in 2017 when he worked for Tucker Voorhees, who was named Partner of Artists First in August 2018.

Shortly after graduating from Drew University, New Jersey native Callari interned for Richard Arlook at The Arlook Group before beginning his career in the UTA mailroom. While at UTA he worked for Brian Nossokoff and Louise Ward in the feature talent department before working for writer, creator and showrunner Simon Rich.

Formerly known as Principato-Young Entertainment, the management and production company rebranded itself as Artists First in May 2018. Artists First has a client list that includes Jordan Peele, Will Arnett, John Travolta, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Ed Helms, Jon M. Chu, Judy Greer, Michael Showalter, and more.

Current Artists First productions include ABC’s Black-ish and Freeform’s Grown-ish as well as the upcoming ABC series Mixed-ish, TBS’ The Last O.G., Comedy Central’s Awkwafina and Netflix’s Hit & Run. Recent productions also include ABC’s The Gong Show, Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later and Flaked.

In the feature film world, Artists First produced New Line/Universal’s Central Intelligence starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, as well as New Line’s Keanu, starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. They released Netflix’s A Futile And Stupid Gesture in 2018, about the beginnings of National Lampoon; the pic made its world premiere at Sundance. Artists First also recently wrapped production on Paramount’s Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish. Past productions include Comedy Central’s Key and Peele, FX’s Married, Fox’s Running Wilde, Fox’s Do Not Disturb, Comedy Central’s Reno 911!, Spike’s Players, Starz’s Hollywood Residential, and Oxygen’s Campus Ladies.