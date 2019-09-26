ARRAY Acquires TIFF Drama ‘The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open’

EXCLUSIVE: The scope of inclusivity has widened even more with ARRAY Releasing’s most recent acquisition of the Canadian drama The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open. ARRAY founder Ava DuVernay announced today that they have acquired the worldwide rights to the film and will release later this fall.

Written and directed by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (who also stars) and Kathleen Hepburn, the drama explores two Indigenous women living very different lives who are briefly brought together by desperate circumstances. The film debuted at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and most recently, made its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Through emotional, passionate storytelling, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open showcases the rarely portrayed lives, challenges and perspectives of Indigenous women,” said ARRAY President Tilane Jones. “This beauty of a film by two dynamic women filmmakers captivated everyone at ARRAY. We’re thrilled to share Elle-Máijá and Kathleen’s talents while unveiling The Body as our 25th acquisition.”

The deal was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of ARRAY and Tyler Hagan of Experimental Forest and Lori Lozinski of Violator Films who handled negotiations for the filmmakers.

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open is ARRAY’s fourth acquisition of 2019 and the 24th title on their entire slate of films. The company previously released the critically acclaimed The Burial Kojo by Samuel Bazawule and the Sundance documentary Merata from Hepi Mita. The news comes after Deadline exclusively broke the news that ARRAY acquired the Tribeca Film Festival award-winner Burning Cane from 19-year-old filmmaker Phillip Youmans.