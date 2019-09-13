Ava DuVernay Debuts Amanda Theater With Inaugural ARRAY 360 Film Series

Ava DuVernay continues to champion inclusivity and global film perspectives with ARRAY 360 film series to mark the completion of the ARRAY Creative Campus and the brand-spankin’ new, state-of-the-art Amanda Theater. The series will kick off September 27 and continue through November 2.

Garrett Bradley’s “America”

Located in the Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles, the Amanda Theater will host the inaugural film series created and funded by DuVernay’s non-profit ARRAY Alliance. For six weekends, ARRAY 360 will feature award-winning filmmakers and emerging artists.

“As a model, ARRAY does steep itself in inclusion models to correct long-held absences. We believe in balance from the beginning,” said DuVernay. “Our ARRAY Creative Campus was built with this belonging in mind from the first day and ARRAY 360 is a reflection of our mantra that everyone has a place in true cinema.”

“In addition to paying tribute to exquisite filmmakers, some of whose work has gone underappreciated, our ARRAY 360 series strives to connect with audiences that don’t always see themselves reflected on screen,” adds Mercedes Cooper, Director of Programming and curator of the series. “Our mission is to amplify varied voices and visions, to prioritize them and to center them.”

Euzhan Palcy’s “Sugar Cane Alley”

ARRAY 360 will open with “A Woman’s Work,” a two-day program highlighting work by underrepresented female trailblazers Euzhan Palcy, Barbara Loden, Kathleen Collins, Marilou Diaz-Araya and Suzana Amaral. Palcy and Collins’ daughter Nina Collins will be in attendance to help launch series.

In addition, programming will include more groundbreaking women filmmakers including Agnès Varda, Shirin Neshat, Garrett Bradley and Mati Diop. The ARRAY 360 slate will also give shine to the late great John Singleton with a marathon screening of eight of his films with some special guests. There will also be a screening of Michael Mann’s Collateral and a conversation between the Oscar-nominated filmmaker and DuVernay. She served as a publicist for the film which was the catalyst for her start of her career as a filmmaker.

Diane Paragas’ “Yellow Rose”

To celebrate the neighborhood in which the ARRAY Creative Campus is based, there will be a weekend showcasing Filipinx cinema during October — just in time for Filipino American History Month. The weekend will include PJ Raval’s moving documentary Call Her Ganda as well as Diane Paragas’ musical drama Yellow Rose starring Lea Salonga and Eva Noblezada.

ARRAY 360 will wrap up with a spotlight on more iconic women in the game, showcasing two multi-generational filmmaking families. “Visionary Varda” will feature the bookend works of the late filmmaking icon Agnès Varda. The program will include the LA premiere of Varda by Agnès and Varda’s debut feature La Pointe Courte. Varda’s daughter, filmmaker Rosalie Varda will be on hand to introduce the film. The second “Diop Dynasty” showcases the recently remastered African classic Hyenas by Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty, along with the LA premiere of his niece Mati Diop’s Cannes 2019 award-winning drama Atlantique.

Agnès Varda

Interested in attending any or all of these programs at the new ARRAY campus and Amanda Theater? Well, you’re in luck. Tickets for the events are free and open to the public with advance registration — but seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Read the complete programming schedule for ARRAY 360 below.

Week 1

Friday, 9/27

Filmmaker Euzhan Palcy presents her seminal classic Sugar Cane Alley (1983) on opening night.

Saturday, 9/28

Nina Collins presents Losing Ground (1982) directed by her mother Kathleen Collins.

Moral (1982) by Marilou Diaz-Araya

Hour of the Star / A Hora de Estrela (1986, Brazil) by Suzana Amaral

Wanda (1970) by Barbara Loden

Week 2

Saturday, 10/5

Filipinx film program featuring directors and community leaders in post-screening talkbacks:

Call Her Ganda (2018) by PJ Raval

Does Your Heart Beat Faster? (1980) by Mike De Leon

Once a Moth (1976) by Lupita Aquino-Kashiwahara

Yellow Rose (2019) by Diane Paragas

Week 3

Saturday, 10/12

Centerpiece screening of Collateral (2004) including a conversation with director Michael Mann moderated by Ava DuVernay.

Week 4

Saturday, 10/19

Filmmakers Garrett Bradley and Sophia Nahli present their short nonfiction work, Alone and A Love Song for Latasha, related to the theme of reclaiming narratives.

The Broad @ ARRAY returns with artists Shirin Neshat and Garrett Bradley in conversation with screenings of their work, Land of Dreams and America respectively.

Week 5

Saturday, 10/26, Sunday 10/27

“The Cinema of John Singleton”

Films screening: 2 Fast 2 Furious, Baby Boy, Boyz n the Hood, Four Brothers, Higher

Learning, Poetic Justice, Rosewood and Shaft.

Week 6

Friday, 11/1

Special guests to discuss the Diop’s generational family filmmaking legacy. Atlantique (2019, LA Premiere) by Mati Diop and Hyenas (1992, LA Premiere of digital restoration) by Djibril Diop Mambéty.

Saturday, 11/2

Filmmaker Rosalie Varda presents tribute screenings of the first and last feature films directed by her mother, auteur Agnès Varda, La Pointe Courte (1956) and Varda by Agnès (2019, LA Premiere).