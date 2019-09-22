Aron Eisenberg Dies: Actor Who Played “Nog” On ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Was 50

Aron Eisenberg, an actor who played the first Ferengi to join Starfleet in the Star Trek spin-off Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died on Saturday. His death was reported by his wife in a Facebook post. The cause of death was not revealed, but Eisenberg had received two kidney transplants, most recently in 2015. He was 50 years old.
Nog, the son of befuddled Rom and nephew of scheming bar owner Quark, was a recurring character on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He was often paired as the best friend of Commander Benjamin Sisko’s son, Jake.
