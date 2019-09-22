Aron Eisenberg Dies: Actor Who Played “Nog” On ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Was 50

Click to Skip Ad
Actor Aron Eisenberg during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention at The Westin O'Hare, on Sunday, June 8, 2014 in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) AP Images

Aron Eisenberg, an actor who played the first Ferengi to join Starfleet in the Star Trek spin-off Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died on Saturday. His death was reported by his wife in a Facebook post. The cause of death was not revealed, but Eisenberg had received two kidney transplants, most recently in 2015. He was 50 years old.

“He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul,” Eisenberg’s wife, Malíssa Longo, said in the post.  “There will never be another light like Aron’s. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I’m not sure how to do life without him.”
Nog, the son of befuddled Rom and nephew of scheming bar owner Quark, was a recurring character on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He was often paired as the best friend of Commander Benjamin Sisko’s son, Jake.

“We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018,” his widow posted. “We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money.”

Besides Deep Space Nine, Eisenberg also had roles in the TV movie Amityville: The Evil Escapes and the features The Horror Show, Playroom and Beverly Hills Brats in the late 1980s

