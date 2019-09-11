Click to Skip Ad
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets To Root Of Trump Feud: “He’s In Love With Me”

Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger just launched a new volley in his back-and-forth with Donald Trump… and we’re guessing the Donald will have something to say about it.

The Terminator star and former California governor said in a new interview that he thinks Trump likes to call him out on Twitter because the president is crazy about him.

“I think he really — he’s in love with me,” Schwarzenegger said in the October cover story for Men’s Health magazine. “That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me.”

Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia, added that Trump has always been a fan.

“I don’t think he fears me,” Schwarzenegger said. “But I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that — he had great admiration for that. And the showmanship — he had great admiration for that. He asked me, ‘How do you do that, with the movies? I mean, it’s so believable.'”

While the two used to be on friendly terms, in recent years they’ve continued to trade jabs.

In 2017, after Schwarzenegger became host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, Trump gloated over the show’s low ratings.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump tweeted after winning the 2016 presidential election.

More recently, Schwarzenegger bashed Trump for walking away from a climate change accord in 2018.

