Argentina Selects ‘Heroic Losers’, Hong Kong Picks ‘The White Storm 2’ For International Oscar Race

Argentina’s film academy has submitted Sebastián Borensztein’s Heroic Losers (La Odisea De Los Giles) to the 2020 International Feature Film Oscar category.

The film is based on a novel by Eduardo Sacheri, who also penned the book that was adapted into Juan José Campanella’s 2009 Oscar-winning Argentinian drama The Secret In Their Eyes.

Heroic Losers stars prolific Argentinian actor Ricardo Darin (also of The Secret In Their Eyes fame) alongside his son Chino Darin in a story set in a dying town in Buenos Aires. The pic follows a group of men stung by a financial scam who set out to rob the perpetrator. It was produced by Darin’s own banner Kenya Films with Argentina’s K&S Films and Spain’s Mod Producciones.

The film was released in Argentina on August 15, grossing $4.6M there to date, and also played at Toronto and Spain’s San Sebastian festival on Sunday (September 22). Film Factory Entertainment handles sales.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong has named Herman Yau’s action thriller The White Storm 2: Drug Lords as its entry to the Oscar race. The film has been a box office success in its home territory, grossing $3.1M to make it the second-biggest local hit of the year behind Alan Mak’s crime drama Integrity. In China it has taken a mighty $183.9M.

Andy Lau and Louis Koo lead the cast of The White Storm 2, playing a wealthy business man-turned anti-drug vigilante and a drug king pin, respectively. The film had its international premiere as the closer of this year’s New York Asian Film Festival in July.

Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on January 13, with a shortlist for the International Oscar category coming in December.