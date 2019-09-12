Area 51 Facebook Group Leader Pulls Out Of “Alienstock” Concert Plans

The organizer of a Facebook group that vowed to storm Nevada’s mysterious Area 51 military base later this month has said he’s backing out of a music festival designed to provide an alternative to the hair-brained plan.

Matty Roberts, who came forward as the Facebook organizer and said the original idea was meant as a joke, said today he was concerned that plans for an Alienstock music festival seemed too disorganized.

“Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ Alienstock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival,” Roberts said on the AlienStock website. “We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate, any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0.”

Alienstock was to be held in Rachel, Nevada from Sept. 19 to 22. It was to take the place of the original “Storm Area 51” plans, envisioned as a “gathering of weirdos” in the desert. Many thousands were expected to attend the event, which would have overwhelmed the limited facilities available in the 90-person town.

Roberts spoke to Nevada’s KLAS-TV via video call in August and expressed shock at how his humor in the Facebook group had turned into a viral sensation.

“I posted it on like June 27th and it was kind of a joke,” Roberts said. “And then it waited for like three days and like 40 people, and then it just completely took off, out of nowhere. It’s pretty wild.”

More than 1.5 million people signed up on Facebook to storm the top secret military facility on Sept. 20th, with another 1.1. million expressing interest. The Air Force warned the foolish that they would take all measures to defend the base if there was an attempt to breach its security. Conspiracy theorists have long believed the base houses alien hardware and, perhaps, even captured extra-terrestrials.