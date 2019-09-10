Here Are All The Apple TV+ Original Series Available At Launch

Apple said today that is Apple TV+ streaming service will launch November 1 and cost $4.99 a month. It also unveiled which of its original series and projects will be available on Day 1. Here’s the list:

See

The epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.

Check out the trailer here.

The Morning Show

A cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.

Check out the trailer here.

Dickinson

A darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.

Check out the trailer here.

For All Mankind

A new series from Ronald D. Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.

Check out the trailer here.

Helpsters

A new children’s series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” stars Cody and a team of vibrant monsters who love to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan.

Snoopy in Space

A new original from Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media, takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he follows his dreams to become an astronaut. Together, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond.

Check out the trailer here.

Ghostwriter

A reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

The Elephant Queen

An acclaimed documentary film and cinematic love letter to a species on the verge of extinction, follows a majestic matriarch elephant and her herd on an epic journey of life, loss and homecoming.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey joins the world’s most compelling authors in conversation as she builds a vibrant, global book club community and other projects to connect with people around the world and share meaningful ways to create positive change.

Other titles headed for the streaming service post-launch include Servant, a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan; Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul, which explores America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race; Little America, inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, brings to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.; The Banker, a feature film starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the African American community in Jim Crow Texas (Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star); and Hala, the Sundance Film Festival pic that follows a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.

Apples said subscribers can watch Apple TV+ originals on the Apple TV app.