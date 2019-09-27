Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sylvester Stallone MGM Thriller ‘Samaritan’ Opening Late Fall 2020

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix & BBC Team On David Attenborough Wildlife Series

Read the full story

Apple Looking To Release Pics Like Sofia Coppola’s ‘On The Rocks’ Theatrically Before Hitting Streaming Service

Olly Curtis/Future/Shutterstock

Apple has met with cinema chains and is working with former Imax head of entertainment Greg Foster as a consultant in an effort to bring their movies to the big screen before they hit their upcoming streaming service Apple TV+.

One of the first major features  in contention for this is Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks which is part of Apple’s multi-year partnership with theatrical New York-based distributor A24. The film is being eyed for a mid 2020 release.

Also being talked about for a theatrical release is Apple’s documentary The Elephant Queen, which is planning an awards campaign this season. The doc, which was acquired at TIFF 2018 by the tech giant will stream on Nov. 1 when Apple TV+ debuts.

The Wall Street Journal had the news this morning.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad