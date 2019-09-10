Apple Rolls Out New IPhone 11 Pro, With Filmmakers And Photographers In Focus

Apple today introduced the first iPhone ever to bear the name “Pro,” a new model designed for high-end users, notably filmmakers and photographers.

The new iPhone 11 Pro will cost $999 and the “Max” edition of it is $1,099. They will accompany a more basic iPhone 11, which retails at $699.

Apple has previously only made desktops and laptops under the “Pro” moniker. Many film industry vets have come to rely on the Pro equipment and apps like Final Cut Pro in their daily work. Apple hopes to extend that ubiquity to the mobile world.

Timed to the September 20 on-sale date of the phones, the company will re-open its flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. The site across from the Plaza Hotel has been doubled in size and redesigned.

Related Story Here Are All The Apple TV+ Original Series Available At Launch

The new devices were shown off at the end of a nearly two-hour Apple product event in Cupertino, which featured news like the $4.99-a-month price point and November 1 launch of Apple TV+.

In order to highlight the capabilities of the Pro phone, the tech giant played a short black-and-white sequence shot on a sound stage by director Diego Contreras and cinematographer Guillermo Garza. It also brought onstage director Sean Baker, who had a breakout in 2017 with Oscar nominee The Florida Project and shot his earlier feature, Tangerine, entirely on an iPhone.

Baker touted the imminent launch of an updated version of Filmic Pro, which is designed to offer filmmakers a range of options when using devices like the iPhone.

The phone features three cameras – wide, telephoto and ultra-wide. It shoots video in 4K in 60 frames per second and enables multiple shots to be generated from a single vantage point.

“I’m always excited when I see new evolutions in the craft,” Baker said, adding that the new tools’ main contribution will be “reducing the number of takes and giving me more options in post.”

Steven Soderbergh is among the other established filmmakers who have been drawn to iPhone filmmaking, capturing features such as this year’s Netflix feature High-Flying Bird entirely on the device.