APA Offices Closed Friday For Volunteer Day

APA is closing its offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Portland, Atlanta and Toronto on Friday as part of its APA Elevate corporate responsibility initiative. Employees will be volunteering all day at local charitable organizations in each city.

In Los Angeles, staffers will donate time to the World Harvest Food Bank in Mid-City, the Saban Community Clinic, beach cleanup with Los Angeles Waterkeeper and for the Motion Picture Television Fund’s Home Safe Home program among others.

In New York, employees will help two Citymeals on Wheels locations to deliver meals to the elderly.

“All of us at APA are dedicated to implementing our collective compassion to impact our local communities in a meaningful way,” APA president and CEO Jim Gosnell said.

