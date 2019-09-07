Antonio Brown Released By Oakland Raiders After Bizarre YouTube, Instagram Posts – Loses $29M

Controversial Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a rambling YouTube video of a private conversation he had with Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday, then demanded the team release him in an Instagram post on Saturday.

He got his wish, as the Raiders today released him, costing him more than $29 million in guaranteed money.

In the video, Brown Gruden called Brown “misunderstood,” and practically begged Brown to just play football.

The Raiders, who were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, have been struggling with Brown all during the pre-season. First, he was injured in a bizarre cryo-therapy accident with his feet. Then he missed some time over an issue regarding his helmet.

The last straw was when he attacked general manager Mike Mayock, allegedly calling him a “cracker” after Mayock gave him a formal letter telling him of fines for missing practice.

Brown was obtained by Oakland after a rocky break-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he butted heads with teammates and particularly quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He was given a record contract for a wide receiver by the Raiders, but that wasn’t apparently enough to make him behave.

He is now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team, although he can’t play a game until Week 2.. But after two team-tearing controversies in a row, the 31-year-old Pro Bowler may have worn out his NFL welcome.