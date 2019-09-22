Brown also tweeted out against former friend and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, citing his four-game suspension in 2010 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy based on a sexual assault accusation. He has since deleted that tweet.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had previously claimed there was interest around the league about Brown’s services once his legal situation cleared.

The NFL said Friday Brown would not be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while he is a free agent. “If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation.” The NFL also said its investigation into Brown is “ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.”