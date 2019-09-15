Antonio Brown, Facing Sexual Assault Civil Suit, Playing Today For NFL Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) gets away from Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Jomal Wiltz (33) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown took the field today with the New England Patriots in their game against the Miami Dolphins. How many more times that will happen is unclear.

Brown has been accused of assault and rape by former classmate and personal trainer Britney Taylor, charges that he denies. Representatives from the National Football League (NFL) are set to meet with Taylor on Monday to discuss her accusations.

A report by ESPN surfaced today that Brown declined to settle with Taylor on a $2 million-plus agreement to hush-up the alleged sexual assault allegation. Brown had a deadline of last Sunday to agree to the terms before a civil suit was filed. He declined, and the suit was filed on Monday,

ESPN said settlement discussions were held last spring and included two mediations. The civil lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida, with Taylor claiming Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

The NFL Network reports that New England, which signed Brown on Sept. 7 after he was released from a controversial stint with the Oakland Raiders, would not have done the deal with him if they had known of the charges. The Patriots were said to be blindsided when the civil suit was filed. Brown reportedly is getting $15 million on a one-year contract, with a team option for $20 million in 2020.

The NFL has not put him on the commissioner’s restricted list, since no criminal investigation has been initiated. No reports have surfaced regarding his reception in Miami, where two of the three incidents allegedly occurred. Brown has been quiet in the game so far, catching one pass for five yards. He has been targeted five times. The Patriots lead the hapless Dolphins 13-shortly before the half.

Brown is one of the top wide receivers in football. But his erratic behavior now has him on his third team this year, having been traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oakland after missing a game and being disruptive. The Raiders endured a pre-season filled with Brown drama, then finally released him when he taped a private conversation with coach Jon Gruden and got in an argument with general manager Mike Mayock over fines. The Raiders decided that releasing him was better than continuing the relationship, and within hours, he was signed by New England.