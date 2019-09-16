‘Pose’ Actress Angelica Ross To Host Presidential Candidate Forum On LGBTQ Issues

Pose actress and star the next installment of American Horror Story Angelica Ross will host the national 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum on LGBTQ Issues. Confirmed to participate are Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson. The forum is presented by GLAAD, One Iowa, The Gazette and The Advocate and will be livestreamed from Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on September 20 at 7 P.M. CT. Country artist and contestant on season 11 of The Voice Billy Gilman is set to perform the National Anthem at the event.

As a transgender activist, Ross is an ideal host for the forum. Ross will join GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis on the stage as they bring LGBTQ specific-issues to the forefront of discussion in the 2020 presidential election. During the Forum, each candidate will discuss their plan and vision for improving LGBTQ acceptance in a divisive time for marginalized communities.

“This LGBTQ Presidential Forum is a pivotal moment in the 2020 election cycle,” said Ellis. “It’s the first time that LGBTQ issues will be exclusively discussed by 2020 presidential candidates on a national stage.”

She adds, “We look forward to hearing how the 2020 candidates plan to reverse the attacks and rollbacks of the Trump Administration and put LGBTQ Americans on a course to 100% acceptance.”

This comes at a time when members of the American LGBTQ community have faced more than 124 anti-LGBTQ attacks in policy and rhetoric from the Trump Administration. This includes the ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military and the administration’s opposition to the Equality Act.

Ross was a part of television history with Pose, which included the largest transgender cast ever for a scripted series — and trans woman of color at that. When she was cast in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming AHS 1984, she made history again as the first trans performer to land two series regular roles on TV.

She is also the President of Miss Ross, Inc. and founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, an organization that helps people lift themselves out of poverty through technical training and digital work that creates social impact and brings economic empowerment to marginalized communities and members.

You can watch the livestream of the Presidential Candidate Forum On LGBTQ Issues below.